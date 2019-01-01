Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.770
Quarterly Revenue
$79.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$83.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Main Street Capital using advanced sorting and filters.
Main Street Capital Questions & Answers
When is Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) reporting earnings?
Main Street Capital (MAIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
What were Main Street Capital’s (NYSE:MAIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50.3M, which beat the estimate of $47.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.