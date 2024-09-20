Holiday Opportunity: Macy's Plans To Hire 31,500 Seasonal Workers

Macy’s, Inc. M disclosed plans to hire more than 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal positions this upcoming holiday season at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

Macy’s offers several convenient hiring experiences for candidates, including an online application process that takes as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours.

Additionally, the company is holding four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations. Times may vary by location.

Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief human resources and corporate affairs officer, said, “We are excited to add more than 31,500 seasonal positions to help us welcome and serve our customers during the holidays.”

“Whether they are looking for extra income for the season or the start of a new career in retail, we offer an unmatched culture, competitive pay and fulfilling career opportunities.”

Other major U.S. retailers are also stepping up their holiday game. Recently, Target also announced its intention to recruit approximately 100,000 seasonal employees.

Apart from this, this month, Bath & Body Works also disclosed plans to hire 30,000 seasonal employees.

Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $15.34 premarket at the last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

