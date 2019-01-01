QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.23 - 6.5
Vol / Avg.
42.2K/172.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4 - 8.43
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.39
P/E
49.31
Shares
902.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd is an Australian firm. It operates in a single segment and is engaged in integrated extraction and processing of Rare Earth minerals, in Australia and Malaysia; and the Development of Rare Earth deposits. It is focused on the Kalgoorlie project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lynas Rare Earths Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK: LYSDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lynas Rare Earths's (LYSDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lynas Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)?

A

The stock price for Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK: LYSDY) is $6.259 last updated Today at 2:41:19 PM.

Q

Does Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

When is Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSDY) reporting earnings?

A

Lynas Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) operate in?

A

Lynas Rare Earths is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.