The Richest Australian Backs SpaceX With A Billion-Dollar Bet

“Having built two of the world’s top-10 largest companies by market capitalization is an extraordinary achievement … Elon has done what very few people in history have done,” Rinehart said, according to the AFR.

“He has not just imagined the future, he has built companies capable of delivering it, and helped to keep American technology at the forefront,” she added.

The investment from her firm, Hancock Prospecting, reflects both her admiration for Musk and her belief that Western nations will continue to lead in strategic technologies.

SpaceX IPO Draws Major Investor Interest

SpaceX’s highly anticipated initial public offering proved one of the most sought-after listings in recent memory, with the aerospace giant surging almost 20% on its market debut and reaching a valuation of about $2.1 trillion.

SpaceX debuted at $150 a share, above its $135 issue price, before closing at $192.50 after only two trading sessions.

Beyond Mining

For Rinehart, whose fortune Forbes places at around $25 billion, the investment fits within a broader strategy that increasingly extends beyond traditional mining.

Critical Mineral Synergies

Still, her SpaceX stake shows the growing interconnectedness between mining and frontier technologies.

The rare earth elements Hancock is backing are critical ingredients in the permanent magnets used across advanced technologies, from satellites and rockets to electric vehicles and robotics – notably light rare earths like Neodymium and Praseodymium.

Hancock chief executive Garry Korte said the relationship between the two businesses could eventually extend beyond a shareholding.

“We also see the possibility of mutually beneficial arrangements between SpaceX and Hancock Prospecting’s significant critical minerals investments, as demand grows for the materials and infrastructure needed to support advanced technology,” Korte said.

Korte revealed Rinehart had held several meetings with Musk, describing SpaceX’s allocation of shares to Hancock as a significant endorsement.

“We look forward to the potential of working with the SpaceX team on its exciting journey,” Korte said.

SpaceX Price Action

SPCX Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 8.99% at $209.80 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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