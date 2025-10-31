A rush for critical minerals is underway, the backbone of electric vehicles, batteries and clean energy systems, with two U.S.-listed ETFs positioned in the center of it all: the VanEck Rare Earth And Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE:REMX) which is up more than 7% in the past month, and the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE:BATT), which has gained 6% in the past month.

• BATT shares are experiencing downward pressure. See what the experts say here.

While both funds ride the same long-term trend of global decarbonization and energy transition, they take sharply different routes.

REMX is a purist's play on rare earth and strategic metal miners, while BATT spreads its bets across the broader battery value chain, from lithium extraction to EV component makers.

Also Read: Rare Earths’ Best-Kept Secret Stocks—Meet The Hidden Powerhouses

Different Roads To The Same Future

REMX tracks the MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index, giving investors exposure to companies that derive a significant share of revenue from mining and refining critical materials, including neodymium, dysprosium and manganese. Top holdings include MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP), Lynas Rare Earths ADR (OTCQX:LYSDY), and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCPK: PILBF)- miners that have become central to the U.S.-China supply chain tug-of-war.

BATT, meanwhile, tracks the EQM Lithium & Battery Technology Index, which mixes miners like Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) and Glencore ADR (OTCPK: GLNCY) with downstream manufacturers such as Panasonic and Samsung SDI. The result is a portfolio capturing not only the boom in extraction but the downstream demand from the EV and energy storage sectors.

Performance and Risks

Both ETFs are currently priced between 0.58% and 0.59% in terms of expense ratios, with REMX managing approximately $1.3 billion in assets, while that of BATT stands at around $91 million. REMX has outperformed so far in 2025, with 79% year-to-date returns, as investors have shown renewed interest in securing non-Chinese supply chains. BATT has lagged REMX with 55% YTD returns as global EV sales begin to soften.

But volatility remains the constant companion. REMX has heavy exposure to Chinese policy risks, which may magnify price swings, while BATT’s broader scope means performance is more dependent on EV adoption and battery margins.

Investor Takeaway

For investors looking to play on mining geopolitics in a high-octane way, REMX serves as a concentrated bet on supply scarcity. Investors seeking more diversified end-to-end clean energy exposure may find BATT a steadier long-term hold. Either way, the message is clear: rare earths aren’t “rare” anymore; they’re the new oil in a world racing toward electrification.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock