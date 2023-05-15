Riding The Wave Of Industrial Growth: Analyst Upgrades LXP Industrial

- KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Todd M. Thomas upgraded LXP Industrial Trust LXP to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $12.
- The analyst believes LXP's single-tenant, net lease industrial portfolio is doing well and expects steady future growth, with leasing spreads below 20% (around 33% of annualized base rate) scheduled to expire through 2026.
- Also, Thomas expects development leasing to continue improving and support core growth.
- However, the analyst sees the four non-core office assets (especially 1701 Market Street, Philadelphia) as an overhang, and projects disposition in the near term should benefit the company.
- Thomas raised the estimate for FFO per share to $0.70 (from $0.69) vs. a consensus of $0.68 for 2023 on expected higher net operating income run-rate in the quarter.
- The analyst reduced FFO per share estimate to $0.70 (from $0.71) versus a consensus of $0.71 for 2024 on projected dilution from non-core office asset sales.
- Earlier this month, LXP reported Q1 2023 revenues of $85.1 million, beating the consensus of $81.3 million.
- Price Action: LXP shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $9.99 on the last check Monday.
Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesLarge CapNewsREITUpgradesPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsReal EstateBriefsExpert IdeasFinancialsOffice REIT's