Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting LVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.98% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Las Vegas Sands maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Las Vegas Sands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Las Vegas Sands was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $39.00 to $38.00. The current price Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is trading at is $35.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
