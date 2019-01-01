ñol

Las Vegas Sands
(NYSE:LVS)
35.52
0.90[2.60%]
At close: May 31
35.72
0.2000[0.56%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low35.14 - 36.43
52 Week High/Low28.88 - 59.59
Open / Close36.3 / 35.46
Float / Outstanding365.9M / 764.1M
Vol / Avg.10.3M / 7.1M
Mkt Cap27.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price35.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.31
Total Float365.9M

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Las Vegas Sands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$-0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$943M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$943M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Las Vegas Sands using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Las Vegas Sands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reporting earnings?
A

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Q
What were Las Vegas Sands’s (NYSE:LVS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $3B.

