Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Lumos Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for cancer and rare diseases. It carries out both clinical-stage and preclinical research on a range of molecules that help the immune system fight off cancer cells. The treatments are available orally and can be used in conjunction with other cancer therapies. The company also researches an Ebola vaccine. Lumos contracts with manufacturing organizations to make their treatments, engages in partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and operates primarily in the United States.

Lumos Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumos Pharma (LUMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lumos Pharma's (LUMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lumos Pharma (LUMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting LUMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumos Pharma (LUMO)?

A

The stock price for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) is $9.635 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumos Pharma (LUMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumos Pharma.

Q

When is Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) reporting earnings?

A

Lumos Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Lumos Pharma (LUMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumos Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumos Pharma (LUMO) operate in?

A

Lumos Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.