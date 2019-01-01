Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting LSEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Landsea Homes maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Landsea Homes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Landsea Homes was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Landsea Homes (LSEA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $13.00. The current price Landsea Homes (LSEA) is trading at is $7.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
