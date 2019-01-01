ñol

Landsea Homes
(NASDAQ:LSEA)
7.18
-0.22[-2.97%]
At close: May 31
7.18
00
After Hours: 4:53PM EDT
Day High/Low7.02 - 7.39
52 Week High/Low6.19 - 9.5
Open / Close7.34 / 7.18
Float / Outstanding9.5M / 45.3M
Vol / Avg.47.6K / 128.7K
Mkt Cap325.4M
P/E4.68
50d Avg. Price8.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float9.5M

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Landsea Homes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.710

Quarterly Revenue

$316.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$316.2M

Earnings Recap

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 195.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $155.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.73 0.35 0.12
EPS Actual 0.79 0.18 0.38 0.03
Revenue Estimate 393.69M 255.88M 196.90M 173.56M
Revenue Actual 398.48M 214.13M 250.27M 160.42M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Landsea Homes using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Landsea Homes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) reporting earnings?
A

Landsea Homes (LSEA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Q
What were Landsea Homes’s (NASDAQ:LSEA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $284.7M, which beat the estimate of $266.4M.

