Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lam Research
Lam Research Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $567.00 expecting LRCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.03% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Lam Research maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lam Research, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lam Research was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lam Research (LRCX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $596.00 to $567.00. The current price Lam Research (LRCX) is trading at is $520.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.