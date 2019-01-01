Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lam Research missed estimated earnings by 2.37%, reporting an EPS of $7.4 versus an estimate of $7.58.

Revenue was up $212.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 8.51 8.21 7.55 6.60 EPS Actual 8.53 8.36 8.09 7.49 Revenue Estimate 4.41B 4.32B 4.01B 3.69B Revenue Actual 4.23B 4.30B 4.14B 3.85B

