Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Lam Research missed estimated earnings by 2.37%, reporting an EPS of $7.4 versus an estimate of $7.58.
Revenue was up $212.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.51
|8.21
|7.55
|6.60
|EPS Actual
|8.53
|8.36
|8.09
|7.49
|Revenue Estimate
|4.41B
|4.32B
|4.01B
|3.69B
|Revenue Actual
|4.23B
|4.30B
|4.14B
|3.85B
Earnings History
