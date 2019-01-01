ñol

Lam Research
(NASDAQ:LRCX)
520.03
-10.99[-2.07%]
At close: May 31
520.03
00
After Hours: 4:53PM EDT
Day High/Low510.43 - 526
52 Week High/Low442.53 - 731.85
Open / Close524.69 / 520.03
Float / Outstanding138.4M / 138.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap72.1B
P/E16.6
50d Avg. Price495.06
Div / Yield6/1.13%
Payout Ratio18.14
EPS7.34
Total Float138.4M

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lam Research reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$7.400

Quarterly Revenue

$4.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.1B

Earnings Recap

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lam Research missed estimated earnings by 2.37%, reporting an EPS of $7.4 versus an estimate of $7.58.

Revenue was up $212.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 8.51 8.21 7.55 6.60
EPS Actual 8.53 8.36 8.09 7.49
Revenue Estimate 4.41B 4.32B 4.01B 3.69B
Revenue Actual 4.23B 4.30B 4.14B 3.85B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Lam Research Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reporting earnings?
A

Lam Research (LRCX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.11, which beat the estimate of $3.04.

Q
What were Lam Research’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.

