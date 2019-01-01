Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$68.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$68.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Liquidity Services using advanced sorting and filters.
Liquidity Services Questions & Answers
When is Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) reporting earnings?
Liquidity Services (LQDT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which beat the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Liquidity Services’s (NASDAQ:LQDT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $65.5M, which missed the estimate of $76.7M.
