LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting LPTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and LightPath Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LightPath Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LightPath Technologies was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LightPath Technologies (LPTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.50 to $3.50. The current price LightPath Technologies (LPTH) is trading at is $1.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.