Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
LightPath Technologies
(NASDAQ:LPTH)
1.66
-0.03[-1.78%]
At close: May 31
1.40
-0.26[-15.66%]
After Hours: 7:30AM EDT
Day High/Low1.64 - 1.72
52 Week High/Low1.19 - 3.57
Open / Close1.64 / 1.66
Float / Outstanding26.8M / 27M
Vol / Avg.22.9K / 125.5K
Mkt Cap44.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float26.8M

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LightPath Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$8.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$8.3M

Earnings Recap

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LightPath Technologies beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 0.02
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.02 -0.11 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 9.40M 9.20M 8.22M 9.81M
Revenue Actual 9.24M 9.10M 8.33M 10.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LightPath Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

LightPath Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) reporting earnings?
A

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)?
A

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were LightPath Technologies’s (NASDAQ:LPTH) revenues?
A

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $9M, which beat the estimate of $8.8M.

