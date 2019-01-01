LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LightPath Technologies beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.02 -0.11 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 9.40M 9.20M 8.22M 9.81M Revenue Actual 9.24M 9.10M 8.33M 10.70M

