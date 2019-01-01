LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LightPath Technologies beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.11
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|9.40M
|9.20M
|8.22M
|9.81M
|Revenue Actual
|9.24M
|9.10M
|8.33M
|10.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.
LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
LightPath Technologies (LPTH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $9M, which beat the estimate of $8.8M.
