Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dorian LPG reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was down $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.11 0.24 0.87 EPS Actual 0.34 0.25 0.13 0.86 Revenue Estimate 73.33M 54.19M 59.10M 89.11M Revenue Actual 68.60M 63.09M 62.95M 99.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.