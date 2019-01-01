ñol

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dorian LPG reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.620

Quarterly Revenue

$79.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$79.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dorian LPG reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was down $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.11 0.24 0.87
EPS Actual 0.34 0.25 0.13 0.86
Revenue Estimate 73.33M 54.19M 59.10M 89.11M
Revenue Actual 68.60M 63.09M 62.95M 99.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dorian LPG using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Dorian LPG Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) reporting earnings?
A

Dorian LPG (LPG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.14.

Q
What were Dorian LPG’s (NYSE:LPG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $47.6M, which beat the estimate of $38.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.