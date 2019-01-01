Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) was reported by Raymond James on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting LOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.95% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) was provided by Raymond James, and Live Oak Bancshares maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Live Oak Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Live Oak Bancshares was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $55.00. The current price Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) is trading at is $40.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.