Lindsay
(NYSE:LNN)
126.02
-1.87[-1.46%]
At close: May 31
126.00
-0.0200[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low125.19 - 128.92
52 Week High/Low118.28 - 179.27
Open / Close128.36 / 126
Float / Outstanding8M / 11M
Vol / Avg.160.1K / 63.7K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E30.6
50d Avg. Price140.17
Div / Yield1.32/1.03%
Payout Ratio31.58
EPS0.72
Total Float8M

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lindsay reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 5

EPS

$1.320

Quarterly Revenue

$200.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$200.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $56.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.79 1.30 0.86
EPS Actual 0.72 0.53 1.61 1.08
Revenue Estimate 140.41M 141.88M 146.43M 131.12M
Revenue Actual 166.15M 153.65M 161.94M 143.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lindsay using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lindsay Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reporting earnings?
A

Lindsay (LNN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 30, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Q
What were Lindsay’s (NYSE:LNN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $151.5M, which beat the estimate of $145.4M.

