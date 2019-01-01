Lindsay (NYSE:LNN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lindsay
The latest price target for Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) was reported by Roth Capital on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $135.00 expecting LNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.12% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Lindsay initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lindsay, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lindsay was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lindsay (LNN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $135.00. The current price Lindsay (LNN) is trading at is $126.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
