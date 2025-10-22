Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

On Oct. 14, Baird analyst David Koning upgraded TaskUs from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $18. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.26.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 TASK Price Action: Shares of TaskUs rose 1.1% to close at $13.65 on Tuesday.

Shares of TaskUs rose 1.1% to close at $13.65 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN)

On Oct. 14, Lindsay named Sam Hinrichsen as SVP and CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2026, succeeding Brian Ketcham. Lindsay’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Wood, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sam to our senior leadership team. His extensive background in global financial management, coupled with strong operational experience, aligns well with our strategic priorities. Sam’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping our financial direction and supporting our long-term growth initiatives. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the company.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $112.14.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 LNN Price Action: Shares of Lindsay rose 0.2% to close at $128.85 on Tuesday.

Shares of Lindsay rose 0.2% to close at $128.85 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in LNN stock.

GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX)

On Oct. 21, GATX posted mixed quarterly results. “Conditions across our global markets remain largely consistent with our original expectations,” said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $134.01.

RSI Value: 25.7

25.7 GATX Price Action: Shares of GATX fell 5.8% to close at $163.02 on Tuesday.

Shares of GATX fell 5.8% to close at $163.02 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in GATX shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock