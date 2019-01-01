Liminal Biosciences Inc engages in clinical-stage research and commercialization of fibrosis treatments. The company operates in two segments: Small molecule therapeutics and Plasma-derived therapeutics. The Small molecule segment develops and commercializes treatments for lung, liver, and kidney conditions. The Plasma-derived segment sells proteins and specialty plasma in addition to developing a plasma treatment product. Liminal Biosciences does business in Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., and nearly all of its revenue comes from the plasma-derived therapeutics segment.