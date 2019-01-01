QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/196.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.81 - 6.3
Mkt Cap
26.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.74
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:33AM
load more
Liminal Biosciences Inc engages in clinical-stage research and commercialization of fibrosis treatments. The company operates in two segments: Small molecule therapeutics and Plasma-derived therapeutics. The Small molecule segment develops and commercializes treatments for lung, liver, and kidney conditions. The Plasma-derived segment sells proteins and specialty plasma in addition to developing a plasma treatment product. Liminal Biosciences does business in Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., and nearly all of its revenue comes from the plasma-derived therapeutics segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Liminal Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liminal Biosciences's (LMNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liminal Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LMNL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liminal Biosciences (LMNL)?

A

The stock price for Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) is $0.845 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liminal Biosciences.

Q

When is Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) reporting earnings?

A

Liminal Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liminal Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) operate in?

A

Liminal Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.