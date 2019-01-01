|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.020
|-0.0100
|REV
|78.160M
|83.218M
|5.058M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Inari Medical’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR).
The latest price target for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 108.00 expecting NARI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.73% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is $83.25 last updated Today at 6:14:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Inari Medical.
Inari Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Inari Medical.
Inari Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.