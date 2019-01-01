QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
72.49 - 83.47
Vol / Avg.
450.9K/353.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
63.37 - 127.42
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
73.97
P/E
262.07
EPS
-0.06
Shares
50.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 hours ago
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:01AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.020 -0.0100
REV78.160M83.218M5.058M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inari Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inari Medical (NARI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inari Medical's (NARI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inari Medical (NARI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 108.00 expecting NARI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.73% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inari Medical (NARI)?

A

The stock price for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is $83.25 last updated Today at 6:14:18 PM.

Q

Does Inari Medical (NARI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inari Medical.

Q

When is Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reporting earnings?

A

Inari Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Inari Medical (NARI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inari Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Inari Medical (NARI) operate in?

A

Inari Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.