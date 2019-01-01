LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$39.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$39.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of LeMaitre Vascular using advanced sorting and filters.
LeMaitre Vascular Questions & Answers
When is LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reporting earnings?
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were LeMaitre Vascular’s (NASDAQ:LMAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.8M, which beat the estimate of $25.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.