Lumentum Holdings
(NASDAQ:LITE)
86.08
-1.91[-2.17%]
At close: May 31
86.08
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low85.28 - 88.08
52 Week High/Low77.32 - 108.9
Open / Close88.08 / 86.08
Float / Outstanding60.7M / 69M
Vol / Avg.786.3K / 1M
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E35.48
50d Avg. Price89.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.37
Total Float60.7M

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lumentum Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$1.190

Quarterly Revenue

$395.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$395.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lumentum Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was down $24.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.58 1.55 1.05 1.4
EPS Actual 1.60 1.79 1.15 1.4
Revenue Estimate 445.49M 440.80M 382.22M 433.49M
Revenue Actual 446.70M 448.40M 392.10M 419.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lumentum Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lumentum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) reporting earnings?
A

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Lumentum Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LITE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $222.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

