Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lumentum Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was down $24.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.55 1.05 1.4 EPS Actual 1.60 1.79 1.15 1.4 Revenue Estimate 445.49M 440.80M 382.22M 433.49M Revenue Actual 446.70M 448.40M 392.10M 419.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.