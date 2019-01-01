Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lumentum Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was down $24.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.55
|1.05
|1.4
|EPS Actual
|1.60
|1.79
|1.15
|1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|445.49M
|440.80M
|382.22M
|433.49M
|Revenue Actual
|446.70M
|448.40M
|392.10M
|419.50M
Earnings History
Lumentum Holdings Questions & Answers
Lumentum Holdings (LITE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $222.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
