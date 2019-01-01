LHC Gr (NASDAQ:LHCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.090
Quarterly Revenue
$571.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$571.5M
Earnings History
LHC Gr Questions & Answers
When is LHC Gr (NASDAQ:LHCG) reporting earnings?
LHC Gr (LHCG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LHC Gr (NASDAQ:LHCG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
What were LHC Gr’s (NASDAQ:LHCG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $260.2M, which beat the estimate of $254.4M.
