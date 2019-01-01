ñol

Longeveron
(NASDAQ:LGVN)
8.19
0.14[1.74%]
At close: May 31
8.01
-0.1800[-2.20%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.7 - 8.68
52 Week High/Low2.84 - 45
Open / Close7.98 / -
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 20.9M
Vol / Avg.345.1K / 5M
Mkt Cap171.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float4.7M

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Longeveron reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$370K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$370K

Earnings Recap

 

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Longeveron beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $6.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Longeveron using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Longeveron Questions & Answers

Q
When is Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) reporting earnings?
A

Longeveron (LGVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $376K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

