Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Longeveron beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $6.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.