Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.37 0.09 0.25 EPS Actual 0.41 0.48 0.23 0.34 Revenue Estimate 1.68B 1.48B 1.21B 1.25B Revenue Actual 1.69B 1.50B 1.28B 1.31B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Levi Strauss management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.5 and $1.56 per share.

