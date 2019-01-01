ñol

Levi Strauss
(NYSE:LEVI)
18.255
-0.185[-1.00%]
Last update: 2:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.98 - 18.44
52 Week High/Low15.76 - 30.09
Open / Close18.41 / -
Float / Outstanding93.7M / 396.5M
Vol / Avg.639.5K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E12.46
50d Avg. Price18.74
Div / Yield0.4/2.17%
Payout Ratio21.62
EPS0.49
Total Float93.7M

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Levi Strauss reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 6

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$1.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.37 0.09 0.25
EPS Actual 0.41 0.48 0.23 0.34
Revenue Estimate 1.68B 1.48B 1.21B 1.25B
Revenue Actual 1.69B 1.50B 1.28B 1.31B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Levi Strauss management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.5 and $1.56 per share.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Levi Strauss Questions & Answers

Q
When is Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reporting earnings?
A

Levi Strauss (LEVI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Levi Strauss’s (NYSE:LEVI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

