Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.37
|0.09
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.48
|0.23
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.68B
|1.48B
|1.21B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.69B
|1.50B
|1.28B
|1.31B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Levi Strauss management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.5 and $1.56 per share.
Earnings History
Levi Strauss Questions & Answers
Levi Strauss (LEVI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
