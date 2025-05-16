May 16, 2025 2:30 PM 2 min read

Analyst Lowers Target Q1 Forecast Amid Spending Slump, Rising Consumer Tariffs

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated the Outperform rating on Target Corporation TGT, lowering the price forecast from $145 to $130.

Target will report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 21. Analyst Feldman lowered first-quarter and full-year 2025 estimates for Target, citing weaker consumer spending, particularly in discretionary and general merchandise, along with rising costs tied to promotions, labor, tech investments, and potential tariff impacts.

While Placer.ai data showed declining traffic early in the quarter with some recovery later, likely from Easter timing and improved weather, Feldman noted that Target’s efforts in value offerings, loyalty programs, private label expansion, store upgrades, and brand partnerships (Apple Inc. AAPL, Walt Disney Company DIS, Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA) could partially offset pressure.

Also Read: Pentair To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Feldman now projects total sales to fall 0.9% to $24.3 billion, with comparable sales to decline 1.5%, down from the prior forecast of 1.0% and below the FactSet consensus of a 1.2% drop.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Feldman noted that Target sources roughly 50% of its cost of goods sold from within the U.S., while reducing its reliance on China from about 60% in 2017 to about 30% in 2024, with plans to bring that below 25% by 2026. Although the company hasn’t quantified the tariff impact, it plans to mitigate risks through sourcing diversification, vendor negotiations, and price increases while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

Reflecting softer consumer demand, a weaker product mix, and added cost pressures, especially tariffs, Feldman lowered his 2025 EPS estimate to $8.80 from $9.30 (vs. FactSet’s $8.62) and 2026 EPS to $9.55 from $10.14 (vs. FactSet’s $9.20).

Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 1.68% to $98.62 at last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$98.871.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.55
Growth
25.70
Quality
48.95
Value
80.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$211.560.05%
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$113.240.91%
LEVI Logo
LEVILevi Strauss & Co
$17.731.26%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$412.880.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPrice TargetReiterationTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasStories That MatterTGT
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved