May 15, 2025 8:32 AM 3 min read

Levi Strauss To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham cut Endava plc DAVA price target from $22 to $18. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. Endava shares closed at $15.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $72 to $75. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cisco shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN price target from $15 to $16. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Nexxen International shares closed at $11.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised the price target for Ibotta, Inc. IBTA from $60 to $70. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Ibotta shares closed at $50.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV from $2 to $1.2. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Grove Collaborative shares closed at $1.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Sanara MedTech Inc. SMTI price target from $51 to $53. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Sanara MedTech shares settled at $31.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity slashed Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS price target from $26 to $17. Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating. Annovis Bio shares closed at $1.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital cut Metagenomi, Inc. MGX price target from $13 to $12. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. Metagenomi shares closed at $1.50 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI from $19 to $21. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Levi Strauss shares settled at $17.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $70 to $73. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Cisco shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LEVI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shuttterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ANVS Logo
ANVSAnnovis Bio Inc
$1.764.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$62.702.30%
DAVA Logo
DAVAEndava PLC
$15.37-1.76%
GROV Logo
GROVGrove Collaborative Holdings Inc
$1.15-3.21%
IBTA Logo
IBTAIbotta Inc
$52.655.03%
LEVI Logo
LEVILevi Strauss & Co
$17.15-2.19%
MGX Logo
MGXMetagenomi Inc
$1.585.33%
NEXN Logo
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$11.801.55%
SMTI Logo
SMTISanara MedTech Inc
$34.7511.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved