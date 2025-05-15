Levi Strauss To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham cut Endava plc DAVA price target from $22 to $18. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. Endava shares closed at $15.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $72 to $75. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cisco shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN price target from $15 to $16. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Nexxen International shares closed at $11.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Ibotta, Inc. IBTA from $60 to $70. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Ibotta shares closed at $50.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV from $2 to $1.2. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Grove Collaborative shares closed at $1.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Sanara MedTech Inc. SMTI price target from $51 to $53. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Sanara MedTech shares settled at $31.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity slashed Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS price target from $26 to $17. Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating. Annovis Bio shares closed at $1.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital cut Metagenomi, Inc. MGX price target from $13 to $12. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. Metagenomi shares closed at $1.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI from $19 to $21. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Levi Strauss shares settled at $17.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $70 to $73. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Cisco shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
