SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) was reported by Sterne Agee on November 29, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting LEDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) was provided by Sterne Agee, and SemiLEDs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SemiLEDs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SemiLEDs was filed on November 29, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SemiLEDs (LEDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price SemiLEDs (LEDS) is trading at is $3.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.