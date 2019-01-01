Summit Wireless Technologies Inc is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with CE brands and manufacturers, the company delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is the founder of WiSA (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership. The company is in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.