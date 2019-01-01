|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Summit Wireless’s space includes: WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY), QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS).
The latest price target for Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting WISA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 333.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) is $1.27 last updated Today at 4:48:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Wireless.
Summit Wireless’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Summit Wireless.
Summit Wireless is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.