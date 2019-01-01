QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with CE brands and manufacturers, the company delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is the founder of WiSA (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership. The company is in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

Summit Wireless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Wireless (WISA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Wireless's (WISA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit Wireless (WISA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting WISA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 333.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Wireless (WISA)?

A

The stock price for Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) is $1.27 last updated Today at 4:48:13 PM.

Q

Does Summit Wireless (WISA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Wireless.

Q

When is Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Wireless’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Wireless (WISA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Wireless (WISA) operate in?

A

Summit Wireless is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.