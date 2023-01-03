Investor Fear Eases Slightly On Last Trading Day Of 2022

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the fear level among US investors on the last trading day of 2022.

US stocks fell on Friday with Wall Street recording its worst year since 2008. The Dow fell around 9%, while the S&P 500 lost 19.4% last year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was among the worst performer, dipping around 33.1% during 2022.

The Dow closed lower by around 74 points to 33,147.25 on Friday. The S&P 500 lost 0.25% to 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11% to settle at 10,466.48 in the previous session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH and SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS today.

At a current reading of 37.0, the index remained in the "Fear" zone, compared to a previous reading of 36.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

