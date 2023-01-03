Tesla, Nio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported fourth-quarter deliveries that came in below market estimates. The company delivered more than 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter, and produced over 439,000. This represented a 31.33% year-over-year rise and a 17.87% sequential growth. The consensus estimate for Q4 deliveries compiled by Tesla’s investor relations was 417,957 units. The company is expected to release its Q4 and full year results after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Tesla shares gained 1.1% to close at $123.18 on Friday.

reported fourth-quarter deliveries that came in below market estimates. The company delivered more than 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter, and produced over 439,000. This represented a 31.33% year-over-year rise and a 17.87% sequential growth. The consensus estimate for Q4 deliveries compiled by Tesla’s investor relations was 417,957 units. The company is expected to release its Q4 and full year results after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Tesla shares gained 1.1% to close at $123.18 on Friday. Wall Street expects SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $447.70 million after the closing bell. SMART Global shares dropped 1.5% to settle at $14.88 on Friday.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $447.70 million after the closing bell. SMART Global shares dropped 1.5% to settle at $14.88 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. LI said it delivered 21,233 vehicles in December, marking a record monthly performance. In the fourth quarter, the company sold 46,319 cars. Li Auto shares gained 4.7% to close at $20.40 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

NIO Inc. NIO reported that it delivered 15,815 vehicles in December, marking a new record-high monthly delivery, and also representing a 50.8% year-over-year growth. It delivered 40,052 vehicles during the fourth quarter, representing a surge of 60.0% year-over-year. NIO shares fell 2.4% to close at $9.75 on Friday.

reported that it delivered 15,815 vehicles in December, marking a new record-high monthly delivery, and also representing a 50.8% year-over-year growth. It delivered 40,052 vehicles during the fourth quarter, representing a surge of 60.0% year-over-year. NIO shares fell 2.4% to close at $9.75 on Friday. SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS is projected to report financial results for the 2023 fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2022 before the opening bell today. SemiLEDs shares rose 3.9% to settle at $1.60 on Friday.

Read This Next: This Ford Options Trader Is Betting The Stock Will Rise At Least This Much By January Expiration