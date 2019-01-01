Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy
The latest price target for Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting LBRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.60% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) was provided by Barclays, and Liberty Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty Energy was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty Energy (LBRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $19.00. The current price Liberty Energy (LBRT) is trading at is $16.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
