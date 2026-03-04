Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liberty Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 29.23% from the previous average price target of $19.09.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Liberty Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Liberty Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

