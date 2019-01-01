Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $135.00 expecting LAMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Lamar Advertising maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lamar Advertising, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lamar Advertising was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lamar Advertising (LAMR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $138.00 to $135.00. The current price Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is trading at is $98.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
