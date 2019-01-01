Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 26.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $80.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.15 0.86 EPS Actual 1.21 1.05 1.18 0.38 Revenue Estimate 473.38M 458.94M 427.83M 362.25M Revenue Actual 494.57M 476.89M 445.05M 370.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lamar Advertising management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.88 and $4.96 per share.

