Lamar Advertising
(NASDAQ:LAMR)
98.19
-0.58[-0.59%]
Last update: 10:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low97.38 - 98.68
52 Week High/Low89.14 - 124.32
Open / Close98 / -
Float / Outstanding73.4M / 101.5M
Vol / Avg.79.6K / 512.9K
Mkt Cap10B
P/E22.65
50d Avg. Price108.42
Div / Yield4.8/4.86%
Payout Ratio88.3
EPS0.91
Total Float73.4M

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lamar Advertising reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$451.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$451.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 26.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $80.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.18 1.15 0.86  
EPS Actual 1.21 1.05 1.18 0.38
Revenue Estimate 473.38M 458.94M 427.83M 362.25M
Revenue Actual 494.57M 476.89M 445.05M 370.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lamar Advertising management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.88 and $4.96 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lamar Advertising using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lamar Advertising Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reporting earnings?
A

Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Q
What were Lamar Advertising’s (NASDAQ:LAMR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $397.1M, which missed the estimate of $400.2M.

