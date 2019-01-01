KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KULR Tech Gr
KULR Tech Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KULR Tech Gr (AMEX: KULR) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting KULR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 177.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KULR Tech Gr (AMEX: KULR) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and KULR Tech Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KULR Tech Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KULR Tech Gr was filed on November 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KULR Tech Gr (KULR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $4.50. The current price KULR Tech Gr (KULR) is trading at is $1.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
