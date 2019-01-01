KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$200.5K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$200.5K
Earnings History
KULR Tech Gr Questions & Answers
When is KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR) reporting earnings?
KULR Tech Gr (KULR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were KULR Tech Gr’s (AMEX:KULR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $628.2K, which beat the estimate of $570K.
