Globant, Doximity, Applied Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Globant S.A. GLOB fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 guidance.

Globant reported quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $611.09 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $621.38 million.

Globant shares dipped 26.2% to $98.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Doximity, Inc . DOCS dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

. dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Travere Therapeutics, Inc . TVTX declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

. declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Arrive AI Inc. ARAI fell 13.2% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 67% on Thursday.

fell 13.2% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 67% on Thursday. BRF S.A. BRFS dropped 11.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.

dropped 11.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp . LAC dipped 10.8% to $2.82 in pre-market trading as the company filed for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion.

. dipped 10.8% to $2.82 in pre-market trading as the company filed for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion. KULR Technology Group, Inc . KULR fell 10.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and missed its EPS and revenue estimates.

. fell 10.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and missed its EPS and revenue estimates. Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT fell 5.8% to $164.65 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share.

. fell 5.8% to $164.65 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO fell 3.7% to $223.68 in pre-market trading. Take-Two reported fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.55 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it expects first quarter net bookings to be in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The company guides for full fiscal-year net bookings to be in a range of $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion.

