Globant, Doximity, Applied Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Globant S.A. GLOB fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 guidance.

Globant reported quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $611.09 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $621.38 million.

Globant shares dipped 26.2% to $98.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
  • Arrive AI Inc. ARAI fell 13.2% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 67% on Thursday.
  • BRF S.A. BRFS dropped 11.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. LAC dipped 10.8% to $2.82 in pre-market trading as the company filed for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion.
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR fell 10.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and missed its EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 5.8% to $164.65 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO fell 3.7% to $223.68 in pre-market trading. Take-Two reported fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.55 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it expects first quarter net bookings to be in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The company guides for full fiscal-year net bookings to be in a range of $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion.

