Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kintara Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for GBM and REM-001 for CMBC. VAL-083 is a small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian, and other solid tumors. The company is also advancing its proprietary late stage photodynamic therapy (PDT) platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous or visceral tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.120 0.0400
REV0

Analyst Ratings

Kintara Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kintara Therapeutics's (KTRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting KTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 663.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)?

A

The stock price for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) is $0.3928 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kintara Therapeutics.

Q

When is Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) reporting earnings?

A

Kintara Therapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kintara Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) operate in?

A

Kintara Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.