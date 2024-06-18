Why Chegg Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a restructuring plan and new vision for growth.
The restructuring plan will include a 23% headcount reduction, a refocus on students with a comprehensive course load and dedication of more resources to its international program.
Chegg shares jumped 20.7% to $3.15 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS rose 112.2% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP shares rose 62.8% to $0.2415 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO gained 46.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Mustang Bio shares jumped 477% on Monday after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing an overall response rate of 90% with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV gained 27.6% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company regained full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY shares climbed 26.7% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after dipping around 28% on Monday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares rose 14.5% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. EVTV shares gained 11.4% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Monday.
- Addentax Group Corp ATXG rose 11.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after falling around 10% on Monday.
- Fly-E Group, Inc. FLYE shares climbed 9% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN shares fell 48.8% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. Aerwins Technologies named Kiran Sidhu as the company's interim CFO, following resignation of Yinshun He as CFO on June 11. On June 14, the company received final delisting notice from Nasdaq Hearings Panel of Nasdaq Stock Market.
- Quantum Corporation QMCO shares fell 38% to $0.4838 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected FY 2024 results.
- Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR shares fell 22.9% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after surging 71% on Monday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc YYAI fell 16.3% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Monday. Connexa Sports Technologies announced a 1-for-20 reverse split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares fell 13.3% to $0.2080 in pre-market trading.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX shares declined 13.2% to $0.6670 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Monday.
- Earlyworks Co Ltd – ADR ELWS shares declined 12.2% to $1.72 in pre-market trading. Earlyworks regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
- Chijet Motor Co Inc CJET shares dipped 12.2% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Monday.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd SCNI shares fell 11.6% to $4.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Monday.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE fell 6.7% to $67.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell equity units.
Losers
Now Read This: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Record Highs As Wall Street Turns Bullish Amid Improving Investor Sentiment
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.