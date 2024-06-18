Why Chegg Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a restructuring plan and new vision for growth.

The restructuring plan will include a 23% headcount reduction, a refocus on students with a comprehensive course load and dedication of more resources to its international program.

Chegg shares jumped 20.7% to $3.15 in the pre-market trading session.

