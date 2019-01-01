Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) was reported by Dawson James on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KTRA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) was provided by Dawson James, and Kintara Therapeutics downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kintara Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kintara Therapeutics was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) is trading at is $0.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
