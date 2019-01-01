Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kontoor Brands
The latest price target for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) was reported by Stifel on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting KTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.87% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) was provided by Stifel, and Kontoor Brands maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kontoor Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kontoor Brands was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kontoor Brands (KTB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $45.00. The current price Kontoor Brands (KTB) is trading at is $39.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
