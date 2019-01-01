ñol

Kontoor Brands
(NYSE:KTB)
39.87
0.74[1.89%]
At close: May 27
39.86
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low39.12 - 40.26
52 Week High/Low35.56 - 67
Open / Close39.39 / 39.86
Float / Outstanding42.4M / 56M
Vol / Avg.199.1K / 541.8K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E10.81
50d Avg. Price41.32
Div / Yield1.84/4.70%
Payout Ratio47.51
EPS1.43
Total Float42.4M

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kontoor Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.430

Quarterly Revenue

$679.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$679.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kontoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 17.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $27.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kontoor Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.79 1.03 0.35 0.87
EPS Actual 0.88 1.28 0.70 1.43
Revenue Estimate 688.23M 615.38M 475.54M 605.88M
Revenue Actual 681.09M 652.30M 490.76M 651.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kontoor Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reporting earnings?
A

Kontoor Brands (KTB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kontoor Brands’s (NYSE:KTB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $602.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

