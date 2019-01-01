QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.8K
Div / Yield
0.54/5.04%
52 Wk
10.7 - 12.99
Mkt Cap
120.2M
Payout Ratio
67.38
Open
-
P/E
13.4
EPS
0
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Its products include ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End-Funds, Money Market Funds, and others.

DWS Strategic Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DWS Strategic Municipal's (KSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DWS Strategic Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DWS Strategic Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM)?

A

The stock price for DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) is $10.725 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) reporting earnings?

A

DWS Strategic Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DWS Strategic Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) operate in?

A

DWS Strategic Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.