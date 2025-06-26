Meta Secures More Clean Energy For Power Hungry AI And Data Center Growth

Renewable energy developer Invenergy and tech giant Meta Platforms META announced a significant expansion of their clean energy collaboration on Thursday, with four new agreements totaling an additional 791 megawatts (MW) of procured solar and wind energy.

The agreements will provide near-term energy to support Meta’s operations, data center growth, and clean energy goals.

This latest set of agreements builds upon a previously announced partnership from 2024, which already saw Invenergy providing Meta with 1,000 MW of renewable energy.

Also Read: Meta Boosts Green Energy With New Solar Deal, Supports AI Data Center Growth

Together, these projects bring the companies’ partnership to 1,800 MW, including over 740 MW of new energy generation in Ohio.

The electricity from these projects will be delivered to the local grid, while Meta will receive the clean energy credits associated with the new generation capacity coming online.

These four agreements leverage Invenergy’s expertise across a diverse portfolio of strategically located clean energy facilities in the U.S.

These include the Yellow Wood Solar Energy Center (300 MW) and the Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center (140 MW), both in Ohio and anticipated to commence commercial operations in 2027.

Also part of the deal is the Decoy Solar Energy Center (155 MW) in Arkansas, slated for commercial operations in the same year. Rounding out the quartet is the Seaway Wind Energy Center (196 MW) in Texas, projected to come online in 2028.

The move marks Big Tech’s prioritization of renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint and costs and improve sustainability as a large consumer of energy, particularly for data centers.

Beyond solar and wind, Meta is also exploring other innovative energy solutions. In December, Meta announced plans to seek proposals from nuclear energy developers to accomplish its artificial intelligence innovation and sustainability goals.

It targeted 1-4 gigawatts of new nuclear generation capacity in the U.S. starting in the early 2030s. Meta said it expects nuclear energy to support the growth needs of the electric grids that power its data centers and the communities around them.

Price Action: META stock was up 0.41% at $711.22 at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Skorzewiak via Shutterstock