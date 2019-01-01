QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
778.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Contagious Gaming Inc is principally engaged in the development and production of video games software solutions, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer and lottery markets. It also provides Web-based, mobile content for the lottery, real money, and social gaming. The organization operates in Canada. The firm generates most of its revenues from the Web-based, mobile content for the lottery, real money, and social gaming.

Contagious Gaming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Contagious Gaming (KSMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Contagious Gaming (OTCPK: KSMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Contagious Gaming's (KSMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Contagious Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Contagious Gaming (KSMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Contagious Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Contagious Gaming (KSMRF)?

A

The stock price for Contagious Gaming (OTCPK: KSMRF) is $0.0206 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Contagious Gaming (KSMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Contagious Gaming.

Q

When is Contagious Gaming (OTCPK:KSMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Contagious Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Contagious Gaming (KSMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Contagious Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Contagious Gaming (KSMRF) operate in?

A

Contagious Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.