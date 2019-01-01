Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Kura Sushi USA beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 30.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.54
|-0.78
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.54
|-0.78
|-0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|25.05M
|15.49M
|8.21M
|8.19M
|Revenue Actual
|27.92M
|18.47M
|9.08M
|9.41M
