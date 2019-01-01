ñol

Kura Sushi USA
(NASDAQ:KRUS)
37.92
2.33[6.55%]
At close: May 27
37.92
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low35.82 - 38.33
52 Week High/Low30.95 - 85.62
Open / Close36.27 / 37.92
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 9.7M
Vol / Avg.59.4K / 62.9K
Mkt Cap368.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price47.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float4.6M

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kura Sushi USA reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 7

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$31.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$31.3M

Earnings Recap

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Sushi USA beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 30.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.54 -0.78 -0.65
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.54 -0.78 -0.71
Revenue Estimate 25.05M 15.49M 8.21M 8.19M
Revenue Actual 27.92M 18.47M 9.08M 9.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kura Sushi USA using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kura Sushi USA Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reporting earnings?
A

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Q
What were Kura Sushi USA’s (NASDAQ:KRUS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.8M, which beat the estimate of $18.3M.

